McLaren have confirmed Splunk will remain as their Technology Partner, on a new multi-year extension of their contract.

McLaren’s F1 team has confirmed an extension of their existing agreement with Splunk Inc.

The two parties have extended their deal, on a multi-year partnership extension which will keep Splunk working with McLaren as their ‘Official Technology Partner’.

Splunk signed up with McLaren last year, bringing their ‘Data-to-Everything’ platform to the Formula 1. This was with the intent of enhancing performance across McLaren, by bringing data to the table for better informed decision making. Splunk will continue to capture data from across the McLaren Group infrastructure, network and server environment. This also spans the McLaren Racing function, including the team’s Formula 1 cars, to assist in accelerating operations and performance to benefit the team.

Join the new FormulaSpy F1 Discord!

As part of the partnership, the Splunk brand will be represented on the McLaren F1 driver race suits of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, sidepods and cockpits of the MCL35M and on team apparel.

“Over the past year, our work with Splunk has been incredibly beneficial to our team.” said McLaren CEO Zak Brown. “In the fast-paced and technology-rich environment of Formula 1, data is a core element to our team and integral to how we operate effectively and efficiently. We are delighted to extend our partnership with Splunk, enabling us to continue deploying their expertise and Data-to-Everything platform, providing our team with valuable insights to strengthen our operations and performance.”

President and CEO of Splunk Doug Merritt added: “High performance on the race track comes down to split-second decisions and data is the key to making that happen. Splunk’s Data-to-Everything Platform provides the McLaren Racing team with powerful insights and machine learning capabilities that enable the team to turn their data into doing. We’re excited to extend our partnership with the team both on and off the racetrack.”