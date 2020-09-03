Italian Grand Prix – McLaren will feature a special tribute on their cars this weekend, paying tribute to a long-standing mechanic who worked with Bruce McLaren.

McLaren are saying goodbye to a special member of their crew this weekend, and are paying tribute to him by running decals on the car for him.

Ray Rowe, known as ‘Tex’, joined the team way back in 1965 and worked directly for Bruce McLaren in the days when they were a small and plucky independent team. His first job was working on the milling machine to modify brake calipers, as per Bruce’s design. He stayed with the team throughout the turmoil following Bruce McLaren’s death in 1970, and witnessed first-hand the team’s brightest days of championship victories in the 1980s and 90s. He was there when McLaren began their collaboration with Ron Dennis’ Project 4 and the growth into one of F1’s behemoths, before the handover to Zak Brown in a changing of the guard in 2016.

Since then, he’s cut his work life down to two days a week working in the gearbox department at McLaren but, after 55 years of service, Tex will retire after the Italian Grand Prix.

“We’ll carry a special tribute on the car this weekend to Ray Rowe, who is set to retire from the team after an incredible 55 years of service.” said McLaren Team Principal Andreas Seidl. ‘Tex’, as he’s fondly known in the team, joined with Bruce in 1965 and has worked in a variety of roles, including helping Bruce prepare for our first grand prix in 1966. We wish Tex a happy and healthy retirement.”

Speaking at his 50 year anniversary of joining the team in 2015, Rowe said he’s never had time to reflect on his McLaren career thanks to the unique nature of the job: “I’ve done a 100-hour week before.”

“And you don’t want to do one of those too often! But I’ve never thought about the past until now, really. You’re so busy looking at the next bit – you’re always occupied. I’ve been very busy for my whole time here.”

“This company is unique – and always has been,” he says proudly. “It requires good management to keep everybody working together; but, most importantly, it relies completely on the individual – it’s the people, and their attitude to working together, that keeps this company going.”

