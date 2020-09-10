McLaren’s iconic Technology Centre in Woking has been up for sale, as the company looks to free up funds and secure further financing.

McLaren have put their headquarters near Woking in Surrey, UK, up for sale. The facility was designed and built under former team boss and CEO Ron Dennis in the early 2000s and has become well known due to its striking architecture and manmade lakes.

It was designed by architect Norman Foster, and houses the McLaren operations for design, wind tunnel testing and manufacturing of parts for the sports car division and the Formula 1 team.

Sky News have reported that McLaren has instructed property agent Colliers to begin marketing a sale-and-leaseback of the McLaren Technology Centre, with offers in excess of £200m expected.

This would see McLaren’s day to day operations remain in place at the location, but without ownership of the property. This is in a bid to raise additional funding for the company as it seeks further finances. Earlier this year, the company announced it will cut jobs across the spectrum of its divisions. This includes F1, which is introducing a budget cap in 2021 with the intent of reducing staff costs for teams and equalise resources across the field.

The 1200 job losses make up more than a quarter of the McLaren companies’ staff of over 4000.

“The potential sale and leaseback of our global headquarters and the appointment of banks to advise us on a debt restructuring and equity raise are part of the comprehensive refinancing strategy that we announced earlier this year.” said a McLaren statement.

“Building on the shorter-term measures that we put in place over the summer, these initiatives will deliver a stronger balance sheet and ensure that McLaren Group has a sustainable platform for long-term growth and investment.”

“The proposed sale and leaseback mirrors best practice among leading companies and will have no impact on our day-to-day operations.

“The McLaren Campus, comprising the McLaren Technology Centre, McLaren Production Centre and the McLaren Thought Leadership Centre, is an iconic, world-class facility that will remain our home in the future.”

It’s also reported that McLaren are seeking to sell a minority stake in the racing team, seeking external funding. This would be along the lines of the same deal Williams recently forged with American private investement company Dorilton Capital, albeit on a much smaller scale.