Hungarian Grand Prix – Valtteri Bottas had just enough over Lewis Hamilton to claim the top time in the second practice session.



Once again the Red Bulls were the last to leave the pitlane when the second hour of practice went live. This time however Max Verstappen wasn’t able to take the top of the leader board after he headed to the track, and instead split the Mercedes as his first attempt on the medium tyres was just over two tenths off Valtteri Bottas’ 1:18.376.

Click here for the session times.

Bottas had extended his gap at the front until Lewis Hamilton’s second set of mediums brought him into the lead with a 1:18.140. Twenty minutes into the session, the soft tyres came out and Sebastian Vettel’s first lap on that compound saw him then split the Mercedes drivers and slot into P2, 0.088 off Hamilton.

Pierre Gasly then briefly allowed AlphaTauri to enjoy the top of the times before Bottas was the first into the 1:17s this afternoon with his softs bringing him back to P1 with a 1:17.012, while Hamilton went nearly three thousandths slower. At the half hour mark, Alpine’s Esteban Ocon was the only other driver joining the top two under 78 seconds with a 1:17.759.

With 29 minutes left in the session Verstappen’s first soft tyre run saw him only P3, 0.298 off Bottas’ time, as the Dutch driver complained about understeer on his lap. The rest of the session was then dedicated to race preparation as the drivers completed their long runs.

The second Red Bull ended in P5, with Sergio Perez setting a 1:17.824, while Gasly’s brief time-topping effort of 1:18.113 saw him in P6 in the end.

Fernando Alonso made it two Alpine’s in the top ten finishing P7, 1.157 seconds off Bottas’ best, while Sebastian Vettel was the best of the Aston Martin’s in P8. Vettel’s teammate, Lance Stroll, took the chequered flag in P10, the Canadian just 0.007 seconds off the 1:18.313 time set by ninth placed finisher, McLaren’s Lando Norris.

After his crash in the morning session, Yuki Tsunoda had to sit out the vast majority of the session as the AlphaTauri mechanics worked to fix the damage. The Japanese driver emerged from the pits with just over two minutes left in the session and managed to get one flying lap in on the softs to end P17, 2.659 seconds off Bottas.