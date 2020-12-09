Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Mercedes’ team boss Toto Wolff says the team are still hopeful of getting Lewis Hamilton back in the car this weekend. Lewis Hamilton remains a question mark for this weekend’s race at Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi. The reigning World Champion missed the Sakhir Grand Prix last weekend after testing positive for COVID-19 a day after winning the Bahrain GP.

Hamilton posted on social media on Tuesday, saying that he was ‘feeling great’ and had resumed workouts ahead of a possible return to the car. However, Hamilton still requires negative COVID tests after his period of isolation ends on Thursday in Bahrain, as well as special dispensation from the government in the United Arab Emirates to have any hope of returning to racing this weekend.

“There are still some question marks over who will be in the car this weekend in Abu Dhabi.” said team boss Toto Wolff. “Lewis’s condition is improving, but we won’t know until closer to the time if he will be driving. We’ll do everything we can to get him in the car and we know he’s determined to be back as soon as possible. But his health is our main priority, so we will see what the situation is and then make the call.”

Wolff has already said that George Russell will be called upon again this weekend if Hamilton is not able to race. Russell, who almost won the Sakhir Grand Prix in his first appearance for the team, has been named by the FIA as driving for Mercedes this weekend but this is subject to change if Merc wish.

Wolff says that Merc are aiming to go to Abu Dhabi to finish the season on a high after claiming both championships again this year: “We head into the final race of the season looking for redemption after a disappointing race in Sakhir, where both George and Valtteri lost the opportunity to win. The pit stop problem has uncovered an underlying problem with our intercom, and we’ve put measures in place, both technically and in the way we operate, to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”