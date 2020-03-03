Australian Grand Prix – Pirelli have confirmed the tyre sets chosen by each team and driver for the upcoming Australian GP at Albert Park.

Amongst the frontrunners, Mercedes have opted for more soft tyres than either Red Bull or Ferrari. Both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas have chosen 10 sets of the C4 compound, which is the nominated soft compound for the race. This means they have two sets of Medium C3s and one set of Hard C2s.

Ferrari and Red Bull Racing have chosen nine sets of the Softs, while there’s a split decision at Ferrari as Sebastian Vettel has chosen two sets of Hards and two sets of Mediums – Charles Leclerc has chosen three sets of Mediums, with one set of Hards.

The full grid is listed below: