Mercedes have only managed a solitary lap of the Bahrain International Circuit on the opening morning of testing, having encountered gearbox issues.

Valtteri Bottas is scheduled to be at the wheel of the W12 for the morning session, but has managed just a solitary installation lap in the new car so far. Returning to the pits after his initial installation lap, the screens were placed in front of the car as the team withdrew back into their garage.

Shortly after, the team confirmed they had hit an issue and would miss a chunk of track time: “We have a gearshift problem and are swapping the gearbox to get back out on track for our first real run!”

Mercedes are the only team starting pre-season testing who have not been on track in their new car, having elected not to hold a filming day with the W12 ahead of the three days in Bahrain. Toto Wolff cited a desire ‘not to stand around in the freezing rain’ during Merc’s pre-season press calls, with their first filming day scheduled for next Tuesday at the Bahrain Circuit.

With 90 minutes gone in the session, Mercedes are yet to rejoin the action. Bottas is scheduled to be at the wheel for the morning, with Lewis Hamilton in the afternoon following the mandatory lunch break.