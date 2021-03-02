Mercedes are keeping tight-lipped about where they’ve spent their two performance tokens for 2021, but have outlined some of the changes to their car from 2020.

Unlike most of the teams to have launched their cars so far in this pre-season, Mercedes aren’t revealing where they have spent their two performance tokens for 2021. With the aerodynamic changes for this season resulting in reduced downforce overall, the biggest challenge for the teams has been figuring out how and where to claw some of this lost performance back.

Mercedes, as the proven best in the business in the current regulation cycle, have explained the areas in which they have concentrated their efforts but stopped shy of revealing just where they have spent their two performance tokens.

“If you’re looking to slow a car down, which is effectively what the regulation changes were intended to do, modifying the floor is by far the easiest and cheapest way of achieving your objective,” said Technical Director James Allison. “The floor is such an important aerodynamic component that small geometrical changes bring large reductions in performance. Once the rules had been established, our task was to figure out how to recover the losses brought by the changes.”

The team revealed the four modifications they’ve made in their efforts:

A triangular cut-out on the edge of the floor, in front of the rear wheels.

Reducing the span of the rear brake duct winglets, by a few centimetres.

Reducing the height of the two inboard strakes nearest the car centreline in the diffuser.

Sealing up the slots in the floor around the bargeboards.

With the remainder of the rules largely staying the same, there has been a lot of carryover from last year’s car – better news for Mercedes than for some of the other teams, due to their competitiveness.

“What’s carried over will look different from team to team, because the rules didn’t require you to carry over the same things,” explained James Allison. “The rules freeze a large chunk of the car, but then give each team two tokens to spend on changing their car. Along with the tokens comes a shopping list showing how many toke”ns are required for each change. How teams decided what to use their tokens on was entirely up to them.

“In addition, there are some parts of the car that you can change token-free, for example the Power Unit, the cooling systems, the suspension and of course all of the aerodynamic surfaces. We have spent our tokens, but we won’t reveal how we used them just yet. That’ll become clear in good time. Once the racing gets underway, pretty much everything under the skin of the car must then be frozen for the entire year. With the specific permission of the FIA, you can make changes for reliability or cost saving, but if part of your car isn’t performing well, then you are stuck with it for the whole season.”

Mercedes caused most of the pre-season controversy last season, with a unique steering system called DAS being introduced. This system allowed their two drivers to adjust the toe angle of the front wheels while the car was in motion, helping to keep the tyres in a better operating temperature window. The system was never fully explained by Mercedes, but is irrelevant for this year as it has been banned under a closing of a loophole in the Technical Regulations. Allison explained that the few kilos gained from removal of the system has allowed them to play with weight distribution across their new W12.

“Our other aerodynamic work has been the normal fare of seeking out aerodynamic opportunity across every square centimetre of the car with particular attention to finding places where we can invest extra weight into fancier aerodynamic geometry,” James added.

“2021 permits the cars to be 6kg heavier, and we have an additional few kilos to spend as a result of DAS being banned. Beyond this, the carryover rules have confined us to figuring out how we can make some parts live longer, so we don’t have to replace or buy them so often.”

Another new challenge for Mercedes this year comes in the form of Aerodynamic Testing Restrictions. These are a sliding scale of restrictions in terms of time allocation for wind tunnel and CFD testing. Successful teams are granted less time than lower placed teams, meaning that Mercedes will have 22% less aero testing time than Williams this year.

With 2022 being the first year of a much more revolutionary set of regulations, Allison explained that this year will be a season of ‘walking the tightrope’ of developing the current car while also producing the new car – all of this taking place under the introduction of the new budget cap.

“The ideal situation would be to have a car that is so brilliantly fast, you can almost turn your back on it immediately and focus on the next one,” said James. “But Formula One is never that simple. The siren call of the 2021 racing campaign will inevitably draw our attention from the seismic changes of the 2022 regulations.

“We will walk a tightrope all year between doing enough to be competitive in 2021 and putting as much as we dare into 2022. Managing the bird in the hand and the one in the bush is the eternal challenge of F1 and doing so in the face of both the cost cap and the completely new 2022 technical regulations will be a challenge like no other.”