The penultimate launch of the year saw Mercedes unveil the W15, the car they hope will see them back fighting for wins and championships.

After a less competitive than hoped for start to the 2023 season, Mercedes made a quick decision to abandon the design route they had been going down and instead switched to a more conventional one which did see them improve and take P2 in the Constructors’ Championship.

The team has continued to develop and hope that they have made more steps to see them back in a position that would allow them to fight more consistently at the front.

“We know we have a mountain to climb to fight at the very front. There are no miracles in this sport,” Toto Wolff, Team Principal & CEO, said. “But our ambition and determination are strong. Since charting this new course, development has progressed well. We had several items on our priority list for this car. We will soon see if we’ve made the step we’ve aimed for.

“As the saying goes: when it stings, it sticks. I believe the previous two years were necessary for us to readjust, recalibrate and reinvent ourselves in certain areas. That root-and-branch approach is never easy. But we’ve made progress and look forward to taking the next step with the W15. It won’t be a linear path, but when we stumble, we will get back up and keep climbing.”

Over the past few years Mercedes have raced in their signature silver or in black but this time they’ve merged the two so that the front of the W15 is decked out in silver and it fades to black for the rest of the car.

Many of the liveries for the 2024 season feature large areas of black as paint adds weight so leaving areas of black carbon unpainted gives teams more wiggle room with the weight limits.

“Performance was always at the forefront of our minds with the black livery last year,” Wolff explained. “Weight is a crucial factor in this current generation of cars. We knew that, once we were in position to do so, we would bring back the Mercedes silver to accompany the black that has become a pillar of our team identity. The livery truly reflects who we are as a team with the distinctive colours of INEOS and PETRONAS providing important highlights.”

The team’s Technical Director, James Allison, said that one of the main areas they focused on was the rear axle in order to give their drivers a more reassuring car.

“A big focus has been on improving the previous car’s unpredictable rear axle, which the drivers often referred to as spiteful,” said Allison. “We have worked on that to try and create a car that is reassuring to the drivers.

“At the beginning of a corner when you’re hard on the brakes and turning in, the rear needs to feel rock solid. And then as you get towards the apex, the car needs to feel progressively more nimble, and eager, to turn. We have been trying to build that into the car.

“We’ve also worked hard to create a less draggy car,” Allison continued. “And to add performance in the corners. There’s also been some housekeeping on areas in which we had room for improvement, including the DRS effect, and pit stop performance. We were always very good at delivering a pit stop in a repeatable time, which is the key thing for a pit stop.

“We feel like we have had a good winter, but F1 is a relative game and only time will tell how big a step we’ve made. We’re focused on getting the most from the car we launch, but we are excited by the development race that will follow as the regulations are still young and opportunities abound.”

For a third and final year Mercedes will have Lewis Hamilton and George Russell driving for them. After twelve years together, Hamilton will be leaving the team after the season to move to Ferrari but for now his focus is on giving it everything for Mercedes.

“If you’re not comfortable with the car, you’re not able to extract the maximum performance,” Hamilton explained..” A more stable, more predictable car will enable us to extract the potential from not only the car, but ourselves as drivers.

“I know what this team is capable of. I am incredibly grateful for the work of every single person in this team. Every time you’re in the factory, you can see the sheer drive and determination of everyone. We are all mega-motivated for the year ahead and will be giving it everything we’ve got on the journey ahead.”

Russell is also feeling excited about the new year and new car after a difficult few seasons.

“It’s not been plain sailing,” Russell said, “but I truly believe the journey we’ve been on will make us stronger in the long run. The whole team has been working incredibly hard and we hope to have made a step with the W15.

“We made progress with some of the nastier characteristics of the W14 throughout last year. But we still had a narrow operating window and, once we were outside of that, the car was difficult to drive. If we can continue to widen the operating window of the car, that will provide confidence for us as drivers and from there, lap time is easier to find.

“F1 is an incredibly difficult sport. It’s very hard to win. And that’s why we love it. Every woman and man at Brackley and Brixworth is so focused on getting to the top. We continue with that focus and dedication into 2024 and I’m excited to see where that takes us.”

