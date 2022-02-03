The Mercedes 2022 challenger has passed the mandatory crash test the team has revealed.

The mandatory crash tests are a vital step when a new car is being prepared prior to the launch season. Once the car launches in February are complete the teams will perform a three day shakedown test on March 1st in Barcelona to understand the new regulations. They are sometimes launched at the first shakedown itself.

Passing all crash tests and homologation is therefore critical to the pre-season programmes for teams. Failing any aspect of them will prevent the teams from attending testing until they obtain a pass.

Mercedes were subject to rumours in recent days that they failed their tests. Pitpass however have have confirmed their 2022 F1 challenger has indeed passed the mandatory FIA crash tests.

The reports suggest that both that both Mercedes and Red Bull had failed aspects of the tests carried out at the FIA-approved Cranfield Impact Centre in Bedfordshire.

However, Mercedes have responded to claims of their car failing: “For clarity, W13 completed its FIA homologation process on 13 January 2022,” said the team.

“The relevant procedures for this (which have changed somewhat for this season, including a reinforced side squeeze test) are captured in Article 13 of the 2022 Technical Regulations,” it added.

There is uncertainty around Red Bull’s results as they are also reported to have failed their crash test. The team, according to the site, has neither confirmed or denied if this is true.

The Italian edition of Motorsport.com is reporting that this is not the first crash test failure for Red Bull, due to what it calls it’s “working philosophy”. It also adds that the reported failure may be due to Red Bull chasing a more “extreme car” concept.

Planet F1 however are stating that as of February 2nd ” according to F1-Insider, the RB18 has been fully homologated. Correspondent Bianca Garloff claims: “The team of World Champion Max Verstappen has, like Mercedes, given the all-clear, although a presentation date is still pending”

The report does not clarify whether that was only after changes were made to the car or if the previous report was incorrect” the site concludes.