Mercedes have sparked off the first bit of intrigue in Formula 1 in 2020, after an unusual horizontal movement of the steering wheel was spotted during morning testing on Wednesday.

Hamilton was seen pulling the steering wheel back towards him as he drove down the straights of the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona, with the wheels appearing to adjust in toe/camber as he did so. He then pushed the wheel back forward as he reached the braking zone, returning the wheels to their normal position.

En este vídeo es mucho más claro, el movimiento del volante (y cremallera) del Mercedes. On this video you can see easier the steeting wheel (and rack? ) movement. pic.twitter.com/J7qvCdGOT9 — Albert Fabrega (@AlbertFabrega) February 20, 2020

The technical regulations specifically have rules against moveable suspension, with an outright ban while the car is in motion. Articles 10.2 cover the suspension and state “Any powered device which is capable of altering the configuration or affecting the performance of any part of any suspension system is forbidden,” as well as “No adjustment may be made to any suspension system while the car is in motion.”

However, Mercedes could be in a position to argue that the movement is steering related and not suspension, thus triggering a questioning of the grey area of the technical regulations. However, steering could be interpreted as powered (hydraulically), meaning it would fall afoul of the above rule.

Technical Director James Allison is scheduled to face the press during lunchtime on Wednesday. No bets on what the first question might be about…