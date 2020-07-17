Hungarian Grand Prix – Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas have finished at the front of first practice, with Sergio Perez in P3 for Racing Point.

Lewis Hamilton has taken top spot in opening practice at the Hungaroring. The Mercedes driver set a 1:16.003 on the Hard compound tyre to finish just 0.086 clear of teammate Valtteri Bottas.

The session was held in warm but slightly damp conditions, with intermittent very light sprinklings of rain to make grip hard to come by throughout the session. This resulted in lengthy periods of silence on the track with drivers waiting for better conditions.

Behind the Mercs, it was the two Racing Points. Sergio Perez did a 1:16.530 to finish just over half a second down on Hamilton, and was almost 0.4 clear of teammate Lance Stroll. Perez’ best time was set on the Soft compound Pirellis, and he sat out the final twenty minutes of the session after locking up his front tyres into the first corner.

Daniel Ricciardo finished P5 for Renault, 1.1 seconds away from the front, with Sebastian Vettel offering Ferrari a glimmer of hope by finishing P6 and 1.2 from Hamilton. Vettel’s best time was set on the Medium compound.

Charles Leclerc was P7, almost 0.2 down on Vettel in the other Ferrari, with Max Verstappen in P8. The Dutch driver had a quiet session, and seemed to be running with more fuel with onboard shots suggesting the car was heavy. Lando Norris finished P9 for McLaren, with Esteban Ocon finishing in P10.

Carlos Sainz was P11 for McLaren, with Kevin Magnussen P12 for Haas. Alex Albon finished P13 in the second Red Bull, with Romain Grosjean in P14 for Haas. Nicholas Latifi was P15 for Williams, with Daniil Kvyat in P16 for Alpha Tauri.

Antonio Giovinazzi finished P17 for Alfa Romeo, while George Russell was P18 for Williams. Robert Kubica, taking over Kimi Raikkonen’s car for the session, was P19 and had a minor spin on cold tyres at the start of the session.

Pierre Gasly was P20, having failed to set a time due to a power unit issue on his Alpha Tauri.