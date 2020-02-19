The administrative headache surrounding the Miami Grand Prix looks set to continue, despite a county commission vote in its favour on Wednesday.

An ordinance had been brought in front of the county board to attempt to change the zoning rights at the Hard Rock Stadium – the venue for the proposed Miami Grand Prix that has already confirmed a commercial deal with Formula 1 for a ten year contract starting in May 2021.

If passed, the ordinance would remove ‘auto racing’ as a permitted use for the Hard Rock Stadium, and require a special exception at municipal level. This would effectively prevent the Miami Grand Prix from beginning in 2021.

The ordinance had to be voted on by county commissioners but was initially delayed by the Hard Rock Stadium District Commissioner Barbara Jordan seeking to have it pushed out in light of the Miami Dolphins making concessions for local protests by changing the proposed layout of the track. The changes took the track off public roads and entirely within stadium confines.

Further concessions included an acoustical impact study that confirmed maximum sound levels would be below that of concerts held at the stadium, as well as no racing during school hours or at night. A further delay came two weeks ago, when Commissioner Jordan successfully pushed it out by invoking a ‘four day rule’.

The vote went before county commissioners on Wednesday, but resulted in a tie. As a result, the ordinance did not pass and means the Hard Rock Stadium continues to have ‘auto racing’ as a permitted use.

However, FormulaSpy has been informed that the Miami Gardens homeowners association, who have been the chief protestors of the event, have filed a lawsuit against the Miami Dolphins and Formula 1.

