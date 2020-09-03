Netflix announced today that they would be putting an eight-part mini series about F1 legend Ayrton Senna into production.

With the success of Netflix’s Formula One series, Drive to Survive, which is currently filming its third series and will be following the Ferrari team for this weekend’s Monza Grand Prix, it comes as little surprise that a show about one of the sport’s most iconic figures is now also on the way.

The new series has been described as a ‘fictional drama’ which will start with Senna’s move to England to begin his single-seater career in the Formula Ford 1600 series and follow his journey through until that dark day at the San Marino Grand Prix in May 1994.

With the Senna family backing the project, the series will not only be able to portray the on-track legend, but also the more personal side of things as access to Senna’s childhood home has been granted.

“It is very special to be able to announce that we will tell the story that only a few people know about him,” said Viviane Senna, Ayrton’s sister. “The Senna family is committed in making this project something totally unique and unprecedented. And no one better than Netflix, that has a global reach, to be our partner.”

The show, which will be shot in English and Brazilian Portuguese, will be produced by the award-winning Gullane production company. Commenting on their new venture, founders Fabiano and Caio Gullane, said “Senna is the type of person we need. A young man that fought for his dream and faced many obstacles in order to represent a nation. Senna unites Brazil.”

While Netflix Brazil’s Director of Original International Productions, Maria Angela de Jesus, said “Senna started his journey in São Paulo and conquered the world, we are honored to take his inspiring journey to all his fans, wherever they are. Ayrton Senna has a legacy that spans generations and boundaries and Netflix is ​​proud to take this new look at the man behind the driver to subscribers in more than 190 countries.”