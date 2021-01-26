Eddie Jordan has become an investor in a travel app, with the aim of making it mainstream within the paddock for team logistics. Former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan has invested into a travel app which aims to help F1 and motorsport teams, as well as event and travel professionals, become more efficient in terms of moving their staff and guests around.

Jordan has invested into an app called ‘Guestia’, as well as being appointed to their board of advisors. The app is intended to help logistics organisers to manage tickets, itineraries and bookings on one platform with the information becoming available in real time to the staff or guests.

The app has been developed specifically for sports hospitality and travel, and has already seen some use in Formula 1. McLaren used Guestia as part of their logistics organisation in 2020, helping the team’s travel around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic affected calendar.

With Jordan now retired from F1 team ownership, he is a regular broadcaster with Channel 4 and directly with Formula 1. He also holds business interests in a yacht leasing company in Monaco, where he lives when based in Europe.

“I’ve been involved in motorsport for a long time, and the hospitality experiences that are offered nowadays are incredible, but the way information is sent to guests, often as pdf documents, is old fashioned.” said Jordan about why he has invested into the company. “Guestia solves the problem by taking things online and making the guest experience personal, so as soon as I heard about the app I wanted to be involved.”

“Having owned an F1 team I understand how important it is that sponsors and their guests have a flawless experience in hospitality. I also know how complex team travel itineraries are to manage, so I know first-hand how valuable this app will be in different ways to teams up and down the pitlane. I’m looking forward to being a part of this exciting business and helping to shape its future.”