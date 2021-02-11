A proposal to introduce some Saturday Sprint races to certain Formula 1 events later this year has met with team approval.

A meeting of the Formula 1 Commission has resulted in ‘broad support’ of the introduction of a new Saturday Qualifying format.

The idea of Saturday Sprint races has reared its head in recent weeks, following new F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali confirming that the idea of ‘reverse grids’ has been scrapped.

The introduction of a Saturday Sprint race in place of the traditional qualifying format is under consideration to be trialled at three Grands Prix this season. The idea was brought before an online meeting of the F1 Commission on Thursday, where the idea of a new qualifying format like a Sprint race met with approval.

F1 says that teams ‘recognise the importance of engaging fans in new and innovative ways to ensure an even more exciting weekend format’. As such, there has been ‘broad support’ from all parties for the new format to be trialled at select races.

A working group has been set up to put together a comprehensive plan for the introduction of a new qualifying format, and the aim is to have this set in stone before the season gets underway.

The proposal will now go before a meeting of the World Motorsport Council in early March, where it will require formal ratification for introduction.

Another agreement reached at the meeting was the introduction of an engine development freeze from the start of the 2022 season.