Alfa Romeo have signed a new sponsor for the 2020 season, with tech company Acer joining as an official partner to the team.

Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN will have a new sponsor on their roster list for the 2020 season, in the form of computing giant Acer. The company has sponsored the Prost and Ferrari Formula 1 teams in the past, with Prost running their customer Ferrari engines badged as Acers in 2001.

After signing Polish energy company ORLEN as title sponsor for 2020 off the back of signing Robert Kubica as their reserve driver, Alfa have further bolstered their sponsorship books.

Acer join as the official hardware partner for Alfa Romeo, meaning that they will supply all the computing workstations and monitors for the Alfa factory at the Sauber base in Hinwil, Switzerland, as well as at the track.

The two companies will also be collaborating on creating ‘compelling content’ for the growing audiences of both companies.

“As a company, Sauber Motorsport shares a lot of values with Acer.” said Alfa team boss Frederic Vasseur. “Both our companies, founded in the ‘70s, have been innovating and refining their respective products since day one of their history. It is this relentless pursuit of excellence that leads us to explore the synergies that a partnership like ours with Acer can offer, I am looking forward to sharing the success of this 2020 season with them.”

“We are proud to partner with one of the most prestigious teams in Formula One history.” said Hajo Blingen, VP of Marketing for Acer Europe. “At Acer we always push the boundaries of what is possible in high-performance computing, a spirit we share with Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN in delivering incredible innovation and performance from the design of the car to the race track with our technology involved.”