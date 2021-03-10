Ferrari’s SF21 boasts a small raft of changes compared to last year’s SF1000, with Chassis Director Enrico Cardile explaining what’s new. Ferrari’s new SF21 has gone through quite a bit of surgery since the 2020 SF1000, with the team explaining many of the changes made to improve the competitiveness of the SF1000 chassis.

While Enrico Gualtieri’s engine department came up with a new power unit, the 065/6, Enrico Cardile’s Chassis Department concentrated on getting the most bang for their buck with the revised aerodynamic regulations.

“When we tackled the project for the SF21, we had to choose right away which part of the car we’d give our attention to, to make a radical change.” said Cardile.

“We chose the posterior, which includes a new transmission and new suspension. This, along with the work done by our power unit engineers gave us a much more tapered rear end compared to the Ferrari SF1000. We also went over the cooling system, we increased the authority of the central radiator and designed a more down-washing bodywork.”

“Aerodynamics was one of the areas impacted by the changed regulations intended to reduce the capacity of developing vertical downforce, making sure the tyres remain intact,” continued Cardile. “This is why, when we started working on the car’s aerodynamics, we gave ourselves two objectives. On one hand, increasing the aerodynamic charge lost due to the regulation changes and, on the other, reducing drag.”

One of the most striking visual differences upon first glance at the Ferrari SF21 is the revised front nose and wing. Cardile explained: “The changes to the front part of the car were less radical, due to the regulations. So we developed a new front wing, that works coupled with a newly conceived nose but the chassis and the suspension are the same as the SF1000.”

“These challenges certainly don’t frighten us. We’ll face them as always, united and with our feet on the ground. Conscious that we’ll have to work a lot and well to honour the name we represent.”