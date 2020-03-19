As expected, the next three scheduled rounds of the Formula 1 World Championship – the Dutch, Spanish and Monaco Grands Prix, are postponed.

With the coronavirus outbreak already after forcing the postponement of the Bahrain, Vietnam and Chinese Grands Prix after the cancellation of the season opener in Australia, the next scheduled rounds were the Dutch, Spanish and Monaco races all set for May.

However, as suspected immediately following the initial postponements, these three races have now also been called off with the aim of finding a new date further down the line.

“In view of the continued global spread of COVID-19 and after ongoing discussions with Formula 1 and the three promoters, it has today been confirmed that the Dutch Grand Prix 2020, Spanish Grand Prix 2020 and Monaco Grand Prix 2020 will be postponed.” said a short statement from the FIA.

“Due to the ongoing and fluid nature of the COVID-19 situation globally, the FIA, Formula 1 and the three promoters have taken these decisions in order to ensure the health and safety of the travelling staff, championship participants and fans, which remains our primary concern.”

“The FIA and Formula 1 continue to work closely with affected promoters and local authorities to monitor the situation and take the appropriate amount of time to study the viability of potential alternative dates for each Grand Prix later in the year should the situation improve.”

“The FIA and Formula 1 expect to begin the 2020 Championship season as soon as it is safe to do so after May and will continue to regularly monitor the ongoing COVID-19 situation.”

Spanish Grand Prix promoters have already responded to the postponement, saying that all tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled event.