A return to Portugal’s Portimao circuit has been pencilled in for early May, filling the unconfirmed slot on the calendar. Ever since the 2021 F1 calendar was revealed, a provisional slot in early May has been marked as ‘To Be Confirmed’. Having engaged in talks with various circuits, Formula 1 has earmarked a return to Portugal’s Portimao circuit as the preferred option for the May 2nd date.

Following a meeting of the F1 Commission on Thursday, a return to Portimao after a successful debut race in 2020 was announced. It was the first time Formula 1 had visited Portugal since the 1996 race held at Estoril.

The ‘intention of Formula 1’ is to return to Portimao for what will be the third race of the 2021 season, with a statement saying: V“The group was updated on the ‘TBC’ space on the current version of the 2021 calendar. It is the intention of Formula 1 to fill the position with a race at Portimao in Portugal on the dates already held in the calendar. The final agreement is still subject to contract with the promoter.”

“Robust COVID-19 protocols enabled Formula 1 to run 17 events in 2020 and will enable us to run a World Championship again in 2021. While changing circumstances may require flexibility, the FIA and Formula 1 are working at all levels from government to local organisation to ensure that the calendar goes ahead as planned,” the statement continued.

The decision, although agreed upon by the Commission, will now need to go before the World Motorsport Council in early March for formal ratification and addition to the 2021 calendar.

The Commission also agreed upon an engine development freeze from the start of 2022 onwards, as well as the introduction of a new qualifying format at selected events.