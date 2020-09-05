Italian Grand Prix – The stewards have decided not to take any further action against any of the seven drivers involved in the FP3 incident.

The stewards have found that it was impossible to decide who was to blame for the incident which saw Lewis Hamilton have to take to the grass to avoid multiple slow moving cars.

All of the drivers involved – Nicholas Latifi, Romain Grosjean, Pierre Gasly, Sergio Perez, Lance Stroll, Alexander Albon and Carlos Sainz apparently set laps that respected the maximum lap time and as such go free without penalty or reprimand.

The stewards though, did strongly advise that all drivers should strive to remove themselves from the racing line when not at full speed.

The full decision reads as so:

“The Stewards heard from the drivers and team representatives of Cars 44, 23, 55, 10, 11, 18, 8, and 6, have reviewed multiple angles of video evidence and GPS data. Having carefully reviewed the evidence, we determine that it is impossible to determine that any driver was wholly or predominantly to blame for the incident.

Whilst it might be assumed that the first car in the “queue” was predominantly to blame, it was not possible for us to determine how far forward in the queue we should consider and all cars appeared to have complied with the minimum time specified by the Race Director.

Additionally, this was free practice, not Qualifying Practice, so it was not unreasonable for car 44 to seek to enter the pit lane on what was an out lap, in order to perform a practice start.

However, the Stewards expect that the entire field will respect the Race Director’s instructions and that further, will use best endeavors to remain off the racing line when not at full speed.

Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Article 10.1.1 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits “