British Grand Prix – Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel says he still doesn’t know what his future holds as he tries to find a drive for the 2021 season and beyond.

Vettel is departing Ferrari at the end of the 2020 Formula 1 World Championship, having been ousted from the team in favour of Spain’s Carlos Sainz. This comes as Ferrari’s form has taken a major dip this year, meaning Vettel is leaving on a low note after six years with the Scuderia.

As it stands, Vettel has few options for 2021 due to the timing of Ferrari‘s decision. Having expected to be kept on at Ferrari, most of the seats on the grid are taken. In theory, there’s a possible seat at Mercedes, but both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas are expected to be kept on next year. A return to Red Bull is a stronger possibility, with strong links maintained between Vettel and the team. However, team boss Christian Horner has ruled it out and says the team are looking to the future, rather than the past.

The most likely scenario right now is that Vettel is off to join Racing Point as they become the factory Aston Martin team with Mercedes power next season. This is expected to be in place of Sergio Perez, with Lance Stroll alongside as the team owner’s son.

Speaking at Silverstone, Vettel was relaxed as he said: “I’m always looking forward. It’s exciting times for me. It’s a new situation, that’s true, but I take it as a challenge and an excitement whatever comes out of it. Whatever the task I’ll tackle it.”

“Whether you’ll hear or see me or not that’s obviously at the moment unknown! But at the level I’ve performed at in the past I will continue to perform in general whether I’m racing or not, or try to do my best whatever task or whatever job that is.” Vettel continued.

Vettel wouldn’t be drawn on when he might have news about what his next step would be, but did not appear to be in a rush to make a call. “I have no answer,” he said. “I would give you an answer if I really knew but at the moment I don’t and I think it’s probably realistic to be patient and wait a little bit.

“That could be a couple of weeks, that could be longer than that. Time will tell. Nothing has changed to what I mentioned in the last three weeks or prior three races. I’m not in a rush, I want to make sure that I make the right decision for myself and then take it from there.”

Elaborating on his potential to continue in the sport next season, Vettel said: “The fact that I’ve been around a long time helps, I know people and so on, but the most important for me is whatever the decision will be, it will be the right one for me. You can never be 100% certain as only time can tell but I think as much as I can I would like to control and make sure the conclusion to me is it is the right decision.

“Therefore I never believe good things are to be rushed so things will probably take time and therefore I cannot give a specific answer on when, as much as I cannot give a specific answer on what.

“Obviously at stake is remaining in F1 or not and as I said time will tell but surely it is a new situation, I don’t think in terms of negotiation skill I need to pull tricks out of my sleeve but I think it is just the fact it is a new situation and a new challenge as it is probably a decision about remaining or doing something different.” Vettel concluded.