Austrian Grand Prix – Ferrari will use the SF1000 in the same spec as at pre-season testing, as they’ve opted to change their development path for the car.

Ferrari will use their SF1000 in the same specification as at pre-season testing when Formula 1 touches down in Austria this weekend. With several of the teams bringing forward updates to their cars and power units this weekend, Ferrari have opted against using any of their developed updates as they are going to change the path of their aerodynamic package.

As a result, Ferrari won’t introduce updates until the third race of the year at the Hungaroring.

Following pre-season testing, Ferrari have opted to go in a completely different direction with their SF1000 after identifying weakness with their car.

“The truth is that the outcome of the tests led us to take a significant change of direction in terms of development, especially on the aerodynamic front,” team boss Mattia Binotto said.

“First, we had to understand why we did not see the results we had expected on track and how much to recalibrate the whole programme as a result. It would have been counterproductive to continue in the direction we had planned, knowing that we would not have reached our goals.”

“Therefore we decided to come up with a new programme that looked at the whole car, knowing that not all of it would be ready for the first race. Our aim is to introduce the updates at the third race on 19 July at the Hungaroring.”

“Apart from that, over and above the actual development of the car itself, these past few weeks we have worked a lot on analysing its behaviour, with simulation work and with the help of our drivers and I think that will prove its worth in Austria.”

Ferrari were vocal in downplaying their performance during pre-season testing, saying they knew they wouldn’t be the quickest team at the first, eventually cancelled, round in Australia. Since then, they have found opportunities to develop the car but, with the SF1000 also going to be used for the 2021 F1 season, Ferrari have opted to go in a different direction in a bid to find more aerodynamic performance.

As a result, Ferrari aren’t full of optimism heading to the Red Bull Ring for the Austrian and Styrian Grands Prix. It’s not a hugely demanding aero track, as it’s mostly long straights, and Binotto says it’s unlikely the team will be the quickest: “We know that, at the moment, we don’t have the fastest package. We knew it before heading for Melbourne and that hasn’t changed,” Binotto said.

“Having said that, the Spielberg circuit has different characteristics to Montmelo and the temperatures will be well above those of February.”

“In Austria, we must try and make the most of every opportunity and then in Hungary, with the new development step we are working on, we will be able to see where we are really compared to the others, while having to take into account the developments our competitors themselves will have brought along.”

