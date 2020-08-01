British Grand Prix – Renault’s Esteban Ocon has been cleared of impeding Kimi Raikkonen in Saturday’s qualifying at Silverstone.

Ocon went on to make it into Q3, and will start the British Grand Prix from P9, 0.2 behind teammate Daniel Ricciardo.

“It’s been a good qualifying overall.” said Ocon afterwards. “It was a very positive session, especially Q1 and Q2, where we were quite comfortable. We lost it a little bit in Q3, so we’ll review what happened there. I’m happy with the progress from Hungary and we need to keep going. We seem to have better pace on Sundays, and qualifying has been the area where we’ve needed to find the most improvements. I think tomorrow will be good, we’re in amongst the top 10 and we have a good opportunity for some decent points.”

Ricciardo, who is racing with a fresh chassis after Renault found a hairline crack in the tub he used on Friday, was similarly happy with both himself and Ocon making it into Q3: “I’m happy with eighth place today, especially in quite tricky conditions. It was a clean lap, no mistakes, nothing too spectacular, but good enough for eighth and just short of seventh. It was pretty close there with a few of us within half a second of each other.”

“We’ve been in and around the top 10 all weekend, so we can be pleased with today’s performance. Tomorrow’s race will be interesting, especially in the battle for sixth or maybe fifth position. We’re starting on the Softs, as are most people around us, so we’ll see what we can do. Taking home good points is the target.”