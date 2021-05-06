Lando Norris has stated that the last three races have been his “best” so far in his Formula 1 career.

The Briton sits in third place in the constructors standings, ahead of Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas, with his McLaren team also best of the rest behind Mercedes and Red Bull.

Norris fought briefly with reigning world Champion Lewis Hamilton in Imola helping to secure a podium finish for McLaren, but has played down any suggestions that McLaren will be leading the mid-field battle throughout the season.

“It’s been, definitely, the best season I’ve had so far, the best continuation of races that I’ve had so far in Formula 1,” said Norris. “So I would love to keep it up, but a good race doesn’t necessarily mean a lot of points and great position.

“A good race could be if we finished eighth or ninth, it could be that we’ve achieved everything that we can. We’ll wait and see; it’s very close between a lot of the pack, especially towards the middle, and it can definitely swing one way or another. We’ll try and keep doing what we’re doing but it’s not easy and it won’t be a surprise if we’re a little bit further back every now and then.”

However, Norris is keeping his feet on the ground and not getting carried away with his good run of form. The 21-year-old full expects the battle for third to sway amongst the mid-field teams throughout the season.

McLaren looks to be much closer to the leading pair this season, as does many of the other mid-field teams. Norris does however acknowledge that this are going well, but concedes that there will be days where things don’t go his teams’ way.

“I mean, I think things have gone very well for us,” said the McLaren driver. “I feel like I’m doing a good job myself through qualifying and putting in the laps when I need to. Maybe not so much at Imola or Portugal in Q3 – but everything apart from that has gone very well and the race as well, on the restarts, the launches, a lot of things are going well but it’s just as easy for it to go not so well.

“I want to continue what we’re doing. Being behind Mercedes and Red Bull is still the target and where we believe we can be. I’m not getting my hopes up too much for every race. We’ll try to do what we’re doing and continue it, but it very easily could be a P6, a P7 or a P8. I’m realistic, but I’m sure we can continue what we’re doing.” he added.