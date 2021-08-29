Belgian Grand Prix – McLaren’s Lando Norris has been cleared to race at the Belgian GP on Sunday following his horror crash during Q3 in qualifying.

The rain had played a part in qualifying all afternoon on Saturday, and Norris had lead the times in both Q1 and Q2. However, the rain came down more heavily just before Q3. As a result, the McLaren driver lost control of his MCL35M at Raidillon and ploughed into the barriers at high speed.

The driver was unhurt, but was taken to the medical centre for a precautionary x-ray on his elbow. When asked about his condition, Norris was in an upbeat mood despite being involved in the high-speed crash which saw his car spin around a number of times.

“I’ve been better, but I’m good,” said Norris “I think just being a bit bruised, obviously, it’s quite a big impact and my body’s just been thrown around a little bit.

“I’m good and I’m ready to race tomorrow. I want to get back on track already because it didn’t end the way I wanted it to.”

Whilst Norris was unable to participate in the rest of qualifying, despite starring in the first two sessions, the 21-year-old was thrilled to see fellow Briton and friend George Russell perform well. However, Norris is eyeing up a good race tomorrow hailing the pace in his McLaren car.

“Of course, I’m just excited that I’m OK, but obviously the car wasn’t and the boys have got a big job to do in putting everything back to how it should be tomorrow.

“I don’t think we know the extent of everything and where I’m going to be starting on the grid tomorrow.”

“Of course, I’m very happy for George as well,” Norris added. “I was watching in the ambulance on the way, I wanted to watch qualifying. I was cheering on George to go for that pole.

“Anything can happen at Spa, we obviously had a good pace and the car was really nice to drive today. Hopefully it’s not too bad tomorrow and I can try and come back through.”

McLaren Team Principal Andreas Seidl has admitted that the team are still assessing the damage of Norris’s car. Should the gearbox and engine be damaged and require a change, Norris will either have to take the grid penalty, or start from the pitlane.

“The assessment of the damage is still ongoing,” said Seidl. “And the assessment of, let’s say, also the consequences, and what that means in terms of what we have to change, and what that means for the starting position tomorrow.”