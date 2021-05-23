Monaco Grand Prix – McLaren’s Lando Norris was left dumbstruck after securing his second podium of the season at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Briton managed to fend off the charging Red Bull of Sergio Perez in the closing stages of the race to claim his third career podium, and help McLaren maintain third in the constructors’ standings, ahead of Ferrari.

Norris, who started in fifth, was rewarded with third following retirements for Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas.

After the race, the 21-year-old was speechless hailing a ‘dream’ podium finish around the streets of Monte Carlo.

“I don’t know what to say,” said Norris after the race. “I didn’t think I’d be here today!”

“”It’s down to these guys [the McLaren team]. It’s always a dream to be on the podium here so it’s extra special.

“I didn’t think was going to happen, but [I had] a bit of luck, some good driving, and a good car all weekend. So thanks to boys and girls, this one’s for them.”

The McLaren driver is back up into third in the constructors’ standings, nine points ahead of Bottas heading into Azerbaijan in two weeks’ time.