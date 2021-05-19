McLaren’s Lando Norris has renewed his contract with the Woking based squad for 2022 and beyond.

The British driver has secured a ‘long-term’ deal with the team setting in stone a longer term partnership with Daniel Ricciardo, who himself is signed on for a three year deal. It isn’t clear how long Norris’s deal is for.

Norris has been part of the McLaren programme since 2017 and made the step up to Formula 1 in 2019. The 21-year-old has been a stand out driver this season and sits fourth in the constructors standings as well as scoring a podium finish in Imola.

“I’m really pleased to have extended my relationship with McLaren from 2022,” said Norris.

“Having been with the team for almost five years, I feel very much part of the family here and I couldn’t imagine starting the next phase of my career anywhere else.

“McLaren has been a huge support since my days in junior series and I’ve really enjoyed learning and developing as a driver since.

“My commitment to McLaren is clear: my goal is to win races and become Formula 1 World Champion and I want to do that with this team.

“Since joining in 2017 our progression has been consistent and we have clear ambitions together for the future.

“I want to say thank you to Zak and Andreas for the belief they’ve shown in me since the beginning, and to the whole team for giving me such a strong environment to continue my career in.

“We’ve already had some incredible moments together which I’ll never forget – two podiums and securing P3 in the championship – and together with Daniel and the rest of the team I’m looking forward to pushing for even more success in the years to come.”

Team Principal Andreas Seidl heaped praise on the young driver and says that the decision was an easy one.

“Our decision to confirm Lando’s long-term future at McLaren was very straightforward. Lando has impressed us since his rookie year with his performances, and his evolution as a driver since then has been clear to see.

“He’s an integral part of our performance recovery plan and his record so far, securing two podiums with the team over the past year and has shown he’s a formidable competitor on track.

“Like him, we have strong ambitions for our future together and I’m pleased we’re continuing this journey for both Lando and the team. In Lando and Daniel, we have a hugely talented and exciting driver line-up, and this announcement is a strong signal of commitment to the next chapter for McLaren from 2022 onwards.”