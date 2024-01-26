McLaren have announced that Lando Norris has extended his contract with them to see the driver remain with them after 2025.

After joining McLaren as a junior in 2017, Norris has had a full-time seat with the team since his F1 debut in 2019 and had been in the middle of a contract which would see him remain with the team until 2025.

However, the British driver has been subject to much speculation for where he would go after that, with rumours that teams including Red Bull and Ferrari were interested in him. All that though is now put to bed with the new multi-year extension signed.

“It’s a great feeling to be staying in papaya,” Norris said. “I’ve grown up with McLaren and feel at home here, the team are like family to me. The journey so far has been exciting, we’ve had ups and downs, but last season showed our desire to get back to competing at the front of the grid.

“The work Zak [Brown], Andrea [Stella] and the whole team have put in over the last year has been incredible and I’m confident in challenging for wins with McLaren. I’m excited to create more amazing memories and continue working hard with everyone at MTC for the next few years.”

McLaren Racing’s CEO, Zak Brown, added: “I’m delighted that we’re continuing our relationship with Lando for multiple years to come. It’s been a fantastic journey over the last six years, and he has shown fantastic commitment and desire to push the team forward and get McLaren back to the front of the grid.

“Last season we saw the fundamental role Lando played with the impressive turnaround in results and I’m looking forward to continuing this push forward together with lots more podiums.”

Norris’ teammate, Oscar Piastri, signed his own contract extension, to the end of 2026, last year which will see McLaren stick with the same line-up for at least the next three seasons.

“I’m pleased to confirm the extension of our partnership with Lando on a multi-year contract beyond 2025,” Andrea Stella, McLaren’s Team Principal, said. “This reflects the commitment and confidence we have together, with our shared ambition to ultimately win championships again in the future.

“Lando has grown as a driver and a person since initially joining McLaren in 2017. He impressed last season, playing an important role in our progress throughout the year, securing seven podiums with many fantastic drives.

“Alongside Oscar, our exciting driver pairing will play an instrumental part in our objective to move towards the front of the grid. They have impressed in their first season together and I’m looking forward to continuing the hard work with them both on this exciting journey.”