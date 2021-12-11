Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Esteban Ocon has avoided a grid drop but has been reprimanded, and Alpine fined, for impeding Sebastian Vettel in Q1.

There were three separate impeding incidents that the stewards were looking at after this afternoon’s qualifying session. Firstly, Esteban Ocon getting in Sebastian Vettel’s way in Q1, while there were two Q2 incidents, one with Vettel disrupting Pierre Gasly’s lap, and the other with Daniel Ricciardo impeding Fernando Alonso.

There was no action taken with the two Q2 encounters with the stewards deciding that while the dirty air from Vettel’s Aston Martin did have some effect on Gasly, it was ruled not enough to have “unnecessarily impeded” the AlphaTauri driver.

Similarly, Ricciardo slowing did have some impact on Alonso’s lap but as the McLaren was in a train of cars who were all slowing down ahead of him, there wasn’t really anything that the Australian could have done to avoid impacting the Alpine driver’s lap.

While the stewards decided there was little Ocon could have done to avoid getting in Vettel’s way, they felt that as the area of the track the Frenchman was at meant there was limited visibility of cars behind, the Alpine team could have done more to keep Ocon updated on the Aston’s progress.

Ocon was handed his second reprimand of the season, the first being for not following post-race procedure after his win in Hungary, while Alpine will have to pay a €10,000 fine.

The Ocon/Vettel decision read: “The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 31 (Esteban Ocon), the driver of Car 5 (Sebastian Vettel) and team representatives, and examined video, team radio and telemetry evidence.

“In evidence, the driver of Car 31 stated that he was given a warning that Car 5 was 2.5 seconds behind between Turns 15 and 16. However, due to the track layout he had no visibility of Car 5 until Turn 16 and hence had no time to react. This incident shared many common elements with the other incidents of alleged impeding from Qualification.

“Most cars did very slow warm up laps resulting in significantly large differences in speed to cars on fast laps. This combined with the desire of all drivers to establish a gap to the car in front when starting a fast lap, results in situations where a car may have an ‘impact’ on another car doing a fast lap. However, the Stewards consider this is different to ‘impeding’ and in particular, ‘unnecessarily impeding’.

“It is the Stewards’ determination that the driver of Car 31 could have done little if anything to avoid impacting Car 5’s lap, but note that the Team could have done more to have given him earlier warning of Car 5’s approach.

“Although normally the lack of radio communication does not absolve a driver from the responsibility to avoid unnecessarily impeding, in this case we consider this a justification for mitigation.

“Therefore, no grid penalty is imposed.”