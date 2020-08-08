70th Anniversary Grand Prix – Renault’s Esteban Ocon has been given a three place grid penalty for Sunday’s race, after blocking George Russell in Q1.

Esteban Ocon qualified in P11 for the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone, but will start from P14 after being given a three place grid penalty.

The penalty was imposed after the French driver was judged to have blocked Williams’ George Russell entering the Wellington Straight during Q1 as the British driver started a flying lap.

It was a clear-cut block, with Ocon even acknowledging that the block was ‘bad’ to his race engineer Mark Slade. The penalty was expected as a result, and word came through afterwards that the stewards imposed a three place drop and also gave him a penalty point on his licence.

“At the exit of turn 5 Giovinazzi was at the head of three cars and was on an in-lap, Ocon was next, on an out-lap and Russell was on a flying lap.” said the stewards. “While Russell approached, the team advised Ocon on the radio about Giovinazzi ahead, but didn’t advise about Russel until very late. As Russell approached the two cars ahead, Ocon pulled to the right to overtake Giovinazzi and clearly impeded the much faster Russell.”

The team admitted they hadn’t advised Ocon about the oncoming Williams.

“It’s a disappointing session overall as I felt my lap in Q2 was pretty good.” said Ocon afterwards. Having been knocked out in Q2, teammate Daniel Ricciardo got through into Q3 and an eventual P5.

“The gap to Daniel was clearly big in that session so we need to investigate why. It could be something we just didn’t understand entirely on the car after yesterday. The car felt very capable today with a bit more in hand. I just couldn’t carry the speed when I needed to. We also have the incident with George [Russell]. It was no one on track’s fault, but it’s something we should have managed better. Last week’s race was good, we had the pace, so hopefully that will be the case tomorrow.”