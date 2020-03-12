Australian Grand Prix – The FIA, Formula 1 and Liberty Media have finally issued a statement to say that the 2020 Australian GP is cancelled.

Just ninety minutes before the Formula 1 practice sessions were due to get underway in Australia, a joint statement has been released by F1, the FIA and Liberty Media.

Following a confirmed case of coronavirus within the paddock on Thursday, McLaren withdrew their team from the event immediately. This resulted in confusion over whether the event would take place at all, in light of required quarantine procedure. However, there was no clarification from any of the relevant authorities. Instead, confusion reigned as various news outlets were told by various sources that the race was simultaneously on and off.

Fans gathered at the gates of Albert Park on Friday morning, before a statement from Formula 1 was finally released to confirm the event has been cancelled.

“Following the confirmation that a member of the McLaren Racing Team has tested positive for COVID-19 and the team’s decision to withdraw from the Australian Grand Prix, the FIA and Formula 1 convened a meeting of the other nine team principals on Thursday evening.” said the statement. “Those discussions concluded with a majority view of the teams that the race should not go ahead. The FIA and Formula 1, with the full support of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC) have therefore taken the decision that all Formula 1 activity for the Australian Grand Prix is cancelled.”

“We appreciate this is very disappointing news for the thousands of fans due to attend the race and all ticket holders will receive a full refund and a further announcement will be communicated in due course.”

“All parties took into consideration the huge efforts of the AGPC, Motorsport Australia, staff and volunteers to stage the opening round of the 2020 FIA Formula One World Championship in Melbourne, however concluded that the safety of all members of the Formula 1 family and the wider community, as well as the fairness of the competition take priority.”