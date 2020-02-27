Mercedes have had to call their Thursday testing programme to a close early, due to an oil pressure issue on Lewis Hamilton’s car.

Reigning World Champions Mercedes have had to call a halt to their testing programme early on Thursday, following an engine issue on Lewis Hamilton’s car.

Hamilton was on his 14th lap of the afternoon after taking over the W11 from Valtteri Bottas, when he slowed coming out of Turn 5 with a sick sounding engine.

Pulling over to the side, he switched off the car and clambered out while mechanics arrived to recover the car.

Back in the pits, Mercedes pored over the car and have now confirmed the W11 suffered an oil pressure anomaly, which made the engine shut down as a precautionary measure. As a result, the team have had to withdraw from the remaining two hours of track time.

Taking to Twitter, Hamilton said: “Testing didn’t quite go to plan today, but we’ll come back better and stronger tomorrow.”

Merc’s issue isn’t the first power unit related problem the engine manufacturing department has suffered. Williams are on their third engine of testing, having had two separate, unrelated issues with Nicholas Latifi over the two tests.

Developing story.