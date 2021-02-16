Daniel Ricciardo is anticipating a good working relationship with his new teammate Lando Norris, but also expects the on-track competition to be fierce.

Ricciardo has more race-miles under his belt than Norris having raced in F1 since 2011, but the Australian is also open-minded and expects to learn a lot from Briton having been with McLaren since 2018.

“It’s funny because I’m certainly the more experienced in terms of F1 – this being my 11th season,” said Ricciardo.

“But actually, in terms of McLaren, Lando [Norris] is the more experienced. So, for sure there are some things I can learn from him, particularly within the team itself and kind of integration into the McLaren family.

“I think that every time you have a new teammate, it’s a real opportunity to learn something new. Whether it’s work ethic, or a driving technique, or both.

“I’m always pretty open-minded and I know every driver has a confidence in themselves and their ability, but I am very confident as an individual, but I’m also very open-minded. If there is something I can take from Lando and use to better myself, then obviously I’m looking to learn as much as I can.”

Ricciardo replaces Ferrari-bound Carlos Sainz who had a well-publicised “bromance” with Norris. However, Ricciardo, who is a well-liked personality on the grid is also known to be amicable with his teammates.

There is a decade age gap between Ricciardo and Norris, and although the two are from different generations, the 31-year-old is expecting to get on well with the younger driver.

“I think we both have a similar approach to the game,” said Ricciardo. “Obviously, we both love what we do, we enjoy our job and we’re not afraid to show that.

“We have the same approach but we’re also from a different generation, I think I have 10 years on Lando, so I think it creates quite a good combination.

“So, I think off track, for sure we’ll always been seen to be having a good time, but I do believe that the competition on track will be good, it will be fierce, and more importantly driving the team forward.

“And that’s something that we really want to state amongst ourselves and do the best for the team and go for it when the lights go out.”

Join the new FormulaSpy F1 Discord!