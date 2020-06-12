The 2020 Formula 1 race in Singapore, Japan and Azerbaijan will not be on the calendar, after organisers confirmed the events are cancelled.

Organisers of the Singapore Grand Prix have confirmed that Formula 1 won’t be visiting the city for the annual night race at Marina Bay.

Race promoter Singapore GP Pte Ltd., together with Formula 1, confirmed the race will not be included on the revised 2020 calendar as the sport tries to put together more races beyond the eight European rounds already pencilled down with dates.

The ongoing restrictions of movement and access in Singapore due to the COVID-19 pandemic have prevented the organisers from getting started with the build of the infrastructure required for the race, even with more than three months to go before the originally scheduled date of the 20th of September.

Organisers say early cancellation also allows fans, ticketholders and commercial partners to have some certainty going forward. Restrictions continue in Singapore relating to mass gathering and worldwide travel.

The promoters say the building and construction work necessary hasn’t been able to commence, leaving them unable to have it completed in time for

“The last few months have been extremely challenging on all fronts, and we have now made this difficult decision which Formula 1 and our stakeholders accept we have had to take.” said Deputy Chairman Colin Syn. “Ultimately, the health and safety of our contractors and their workers, spectators, Formula 1 crew, staff and volunteer marshals is our number one priority and we thank everyone for their patience and unwavering support thus far. While we are disappointed that we won’t be able to host the Singapore Grand Prix this year, we look forward to welcoming fans to the race next season and wish the Formula 1 community well as it starts its season in July,”

Ms Ong Ling Lee is the Director for Sports on the Singapore Tourism Board, and she welcomed the decision: “This safeguards the health and wellbeing of participants, fans and all Singaporeans. Since 2008, the F1 race has generated benefits for both Singapore and the F1 franchise, with many local businesses actively involved in race preparations and operations. We take pride in our track record of hosting the first and only F1 night street race for the past 12 years, and we look forward to its return next year.”

Ticketholders will be given automatic refunds within 30 working days, or they can be given the option to hold onto their ticket with validity for the 2021 race. Anyone with a ticket will be automatically contacted with more information.

Two other potential races for the second half of the season have also been scratched off. Organisers at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku have also confirmed their race will not be part of the 2020 calendar, citing similar problems with getting started on construction. The Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka is also off, with Japanese authorities saying visa restrictions will prevent the sport from visiting.

F1’s Ross Brawn said that there are still plenty of options to put together more races beyond the eight confirmed dates in Europe. There have been suggestions that Formula 1 could hold a race at Mugello or Imola, while Portimao and Hockenheim are also being evaluated. A double header at Russia’s Sochi Autodrom is also rumoured. FOM are hopeful of being able to confirm more of the calendar by the time the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix kicks off in July.

“There is a contingency to have an extended European season with another one or two races if needed.” Brawn said in light of the confirmed news from Singapore, Japan and Azerbaijan. “I think Bahrain and Abu Dhabi will be the backstop of the season from what we can see at the moment. That gives us 10. We’ll find at least five or six good races in the middle.”

“There are a number of good European tracks where we could add another one or two races on to make sure we have a comprehensive season,” he added. “We’re not going to declare it yet, as it’s still a work in progress.”