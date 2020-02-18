F1 Formula 1 French Grand Prix Paul Ricard Historic Grand Prix
Paul Ricard to host ‘F1 Revival’ paddock and demo

Photo of Aron Day Aron Day Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago
This year’s French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard is set to host a special ‘F1 Revival’ event to mark 50 years of the circuit, and Formula 1’s 70th anniversary.

This year’s race at the Paul Ricard Circuit in the south of France will host a dedicated ‘revival’ paddock, celebrating Formula 1’s racing history. The paddock will be open to the public to see the large display of vintage Formula 1 machinery, while some 40 cars from historic racing will also do demonstration laps of the circuit over the weekend.

The demo car laps have been separated into two categories, which will be based on their age and engine size. One group will focus on single seaters from the 1950s to the 1980s, with the second group focused on cars from 1980 to 2000.

The full list of entrants for this F1 Revival event will be released later this year by French Grand Prix organisers.

Eric Boullier was recently appointed as Managing Director of the GIP Grand Prix de France at Le Castellet, and says: “I am delighted with the creation of this ‘F1 Revival’ paddock and these demonstrations at the next French Formula 1 Grand Prix.”

“This show will be a real moment of inter-generational sharing on the occasion of the celebration of the various anniversaries that will mark our Grand Prix.”

The 2020 French Grand Prix is scheduled to take place at Paul Ricard on June 28.

