Racing Point’s Sergio Perez topped the times for the morning of the second day of testing in Spain, but Mercedes’ steering wheel is causing intrigue…

Racing Point have gone quickest on the second morning of testing in Barcelona. Having finished a strong P3 on the first day with the RP20 on Wednesday, Sergio Perez clocked a 1:17.347 during the morning on Thursday to go quickest overall ahead of Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo by 0.4 seconds. Perez did 48 laps over the morning.

However, it’s Mercedes who have caught the eye on the second day, as an innovative steering wheel trick has been spotted. Hamilton was seen in onboard footage to be pulling his steering wheel back towards him, which appears to be having an effect on the camber of the front tyres. Doing this entering the straights, he then pushed the steering wheel forward again approaching the braking zones, with the wheels returning to their original position.

However, Hamilton didn’t appear to be chasing outright pace on Thursday morning. He finished in P7 on the timesheets, a second off the pace set by Sergio Perez but with 106 laps logged. Second place went to Daniel Ricciardo in the Renault RS20, despite a delayed start to his morning as he didn’t leave the garage until 10am. He did 41 laps in the morning.

Alex Albon finished P3 for Red Bull Racing, but did spend some time in the garage in the second half of the morning as the team removed the floor of his car. He managed 59 laps. Pierre Gasly was P4 for Alpha Tauri, with 76 laps done. He was a spinner early in the morning, losing the rear at Turn 9 on his outlap with cold tyres.

George Russell continued to show promise for Williams as he finished P5. 71 laps and a best time within a second of the top time by Perez was the outcome at the lunchtime break. Charles Leclerc finished in P6 on another quiet morning for Ferrari and he did 49 laps.

Romain Grosjean finished P8 for Haas, with Kimi Raikkonen P9 for Alfa Romeo as both men got their first taste of testing this year during the morning. Grosjean did 87 laps, with Raikkonen on 65. Lando Norris rounded out the order in P10, with 48 laps done.

Testing resumes at 2pm local time following a mandatory one hour lunchtime shutdown.