Monaco Grand Prix – Red Bull driver Sergio Perez is hopeful that his team can fight for the win at this weekends’ Monaco Grand Prix.

The 31-year-old has failed to finish on the podium so far this season – by contrast his teammate Max Verstappen hasn’t finished lower than second place, including victory in Imola.

However, Red Bull has won the Monaco Grand Prix four times, and the teams’ past performances gives Perez some confidence heading to the Principality. The Mexican is looking to improve on a low-key start to the season with more self-assurance in his RBR16B.

“Historically Red Bull has been strong in Monaco so I hope we are able to fight for the win,” said Perez. “You need a lot of confidence with the car there because the margin for error is so small. I’m feeling more confident with the car so I hope I am able to show that throughout the weekend.

“I’m also looking forward to seeing the fans, the atmosphere is so different without them.”

Last time out at the Spanish Grand Prix, Perez struggled to find a way past McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo attributing it to the sheer grunt McLaren had on the straights. He did manage to overtake the Australian, but ended the race some 45 seconds behind Verstappen.

“I was aiming for the overtake in Turn 1, McLaren were very fast in a straight line so that obviously made things a bit harder for us,” explained Perez. “I finally managed to make the move but it was just too late in the race.

“It was a tough weekend and it was compromised by the poor performance on Saturday in qualifying, I wasn’t 100 percent physically so I did struggle but I’m back to full fitness now.

“Looking ahead I’m getting more comfortable with the car so I hope we are able to show that in Monaco and put in a good performance on Saturday.”