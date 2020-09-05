Italian Grand Prix – Racing Point’s Sergio Perez lines up P4 and is targeting the podium at Monza on Sunday.

Sergio Perez secured P4 during Saturday’s qualifying at Monza, having just missed out on P3 which was taken by McLaren’s Carlos Sainz.

However, after a relatively low-key practice day on Friday, Perez said that P4 was probably more than they’d originally expected.

“The team has done a fantastic job today. We’ve worked so hard to improve the car in every session – and we’ve managed to secure a great starting position,” he said. “We’ve focused on getting the car set up for the race, so I’m surprised with how competitive we were in qualifying. It’s always important to qualify well here because overtaking isn’t easy,” Perez continued.

“And P4 is a great starting position. We’ve taken some steps forward and I’m confident we can fight for a podium finish tomorrow.”

“I’m pleased for the team and impressed with how we’ve turned things around through the weekend. Now we can focus on getting a good result tomorrow.”

Teammate Lance Stroll made it into Q3, but could only manage P8. The Canadian said he felt more was possible without errors: “We made good progress with the car overnight and were more competitive than I expected, so I definitely feel like we could have started higher than P8,”

“It wasn’t the cleanest qualifying session for me: I made a mistake on my first attempt in Q3, which compromised my lap. It’s always hard at Monza with the traffic and picking up a tow, but we can turn the page now and focus on tomorrow. It’s difficult to overtake, but with a strong start we can hopefully score some good points.”