Racing Point’s Sergio Perez couldn’t hide a smile as he finished his testing programme in the new RP20 on Thursday evening.

Sergio Perez finished his testing programme for the first pre-season test in Barcelona on Thursday, concluding the day in P2 and a quarter of a second from the top time set by Kimi Raikkonen for Alfa Romeo.

Perez had been at the top of the times for most of the day, but said completing 144 laps over the eight hours of track time had been the main priority: “The most important thing is that we’ve been able to complete a lot of kilometres, given the limit on the amount of testing. That’s been priority number one, and the car definitely has good potential. There’s still so much learning to be done, and things we have to do and gather information.”

“Everything has gone really well, and very pleased with the reliability we have had. Hopefully Friday is another good day for the team with Lance driving the car and it’s been a good start to testing.”

The new Racing Point RP20 has drawn the eye for being strikingly similar in design to last year’s Mercedes W10, but Perez wouldn’t say whether the new concept drives significantly different to Racing Point’s more familiar design concept from recent years: “I hope it will perform like that! What is good is the decision to run a car very close to what we will have in Melbourne and that’s a very positive thing. We can focus and learn compared to other seasons where we were late with the car. Today we are on the right track and the car has potential and we can start strong.”

“There are similarities to last year in terms of driving, but it’s a very good step in the car. But very early days and a lot of work coming over the next few days.”

With Racing Point’s pace suggesting they could take a significant step up the pecking order, Perez says it’s way too early to speculate: “We have to wait, and hopefully we’ll have a bit more of a read on it next week in testing. But at the moment, the car is feeling good and is giving me a solid base but we have to work on it to make it better between now and Melbourne.”