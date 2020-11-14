Turkish Grand Prix – Sergio Perez will start P3, directly behind his Racing Point teammate, for Formula 1’s return to Istanbul this weekend.



After a bold strategy call from the team, Perez started the final part of qualifying on the intermediate tyres rather than the full wets. The Mexican quickly got the tyres working and put himself onto provisional pole, beating Max Verstappen’s early time.

“In Q1, I had to abort my best lap under yellow flags,” said Perez. “And that almost cost me a place in Q2, especially as others didn’t abort their laps under double waved yellow. But we narrowly made it through. Once we were in Q3, we decided to go for the intermediate tyre because I was confident we could get the temperature into it and make it work. It paid off and lap by lap, we were improving and looking quick.”

After seeing the times Perez was able to achieve the rest of the field, including the other Racing Point of Lance Stroll, followed his lead and made the switch to intermediates. For some, like Verstappen, it didn’t pay off but both Racing Points made it work and, if Perez had had a clean final lap he might have been able to challenge Stroll for the pole.

“I think I could have taken pole today, but on my final lap when my tyres were at their best, I got caught out with Giovinazzi and that was it really. I tried to overtake him but I just simply lost the rear end into Turn 7, spun out and there was nothing more I could do.”

Nonetheless, the Mexican was happier to finish third instead of second as that means he’ll be on the preferred side of the grid at the start of the Grand Prix. Perez believes that getting the tyres into their optimal working temperature will be a challenge and expects the Mercedes to fight their way towards the podium places, but hopes to give the team a good result.

“It’s a great day for the team and I’m very pleased. We can be proud of how much we improved the car overnight and we were very strong in the wet conditions. I’m very happy with P3, especially because it means we will start on the better side of the grid than we would have in P2.

“We’ll have to see what is possible in the race tomorrow – anything could happen. We know the Mercedes are going to come through the field and Max [Verstappen] will be strong, but hopefully we can have a good first lap and go from there. I expect it will be a tricky start to the race because it’s going to be difficult to get the tyres up to temperature quickly, but hopefully we can take advantage and bring home a special result for the team.”