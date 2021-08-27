Belgian Grand Prix – Red Bull have decided to continue with their experienced driver Sergio Perez for 2022.

The team announced on Friday that the Mexican will continue race alongside Max Verstappen in an unchanged lineup for next season. This will mark the 31-year-old’s 11th season in Formula 1.

Since joining from Racing Point at the beginning of this year, Perez has provided valuable points for the team has been able to capitalise on any opportunities. This being evident at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix where he got himself in a position to win the race when his teammate and Lewis Hamilton were out of contention.

Perez is buoyed by the news and his looking forward to getting his hands on next years’ car where a raft of technical changes mean it’s all to play for.

“I’m really happy to be continuing with a great team like Red Bull into the new era of Formula 1 and it’s a great opportunity for me,” said Perez. “Everyone starts from zero next year with the new regulations, so my only goal is to go all the way to the top with Red Bull.

“It always takes time to get on top of everything when you join a new team but things have worked well this season and I really enjoy being a part of the Red Bull family. We’ve been working hard to deliver results so it’s great to see the team have faith in me for the future.

“We have so much more to achieve together and we still have a great challenge on our hands this season so I really hope we can finish the year on a high and carry that momentum into 2022. I want to thank all my supporters around the world and especially those in Mexico. From my sponsors to my fans, they have been so enthusiastic since I joined Red Bull so I really hope we can reward them by reaching the top and winning the title.”

Red Bull Team principal Christian Horner poured praise on the Mexican’s experience and driving ability highlighting his “seamless integration” into the team.

“Checo [Perez] is a highly respected Team member and his experience and race-craft are invaluable as we fight for the Constructors’ Championship,” said Horner. “His integration into the wider Team has been seamless and we have been impressed by his performances during the first half of the season which demonstrate what he’s capable of in our car.

“Next year we move into a new era of Formula 1 with completely revised regulations and cars, and with over 200 races and a decade of experience under his belt, Checo will play an integral role in helping the Team navigate this transition and maximise the RB18.

“Our current attention is on ending the 2021 season as strongly as possible and we look forward to seeing Checo build on a first successful season with the team.”