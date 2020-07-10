Styrian Grand Prix – Racing Point’s Sergio Perez has gone quickest in opening practice at the Red Bull Ring, with Max Verstappen in P2.

Click here for the complete results from FP1 – First Practice – 2020 Styrian Grand Prix.

Sergio Perez has topped the times in opening practice at the Red Bull Ring for this weekend’s Styrian Grand Prix. The Mexican driver underscored Racing Point’s improved pace by setting a 1:04.867 on the Soft compound Pirellis.

It was a quiet session overall, with most teams opting to keep their heads down after data-gathering throughout last weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix at the same venue.

Max Verstappen finished P2 on the charts, less than a tenth off the pace set by Perez. The Red Bull driver also used the Soft tyre for his fastest lap.

Mercedes were next up, with last weekend’s race winner Valtteri Bottas in P3. The Finn was 0.2 down from the top, and 0.031 clear of Lewis Hamilton – the two Merc drivers used the Medium tyres for their fastest times, making them the quickest overall when the tyre delta difference is taken into consideration.

Lance Stroll was P5 for Racing Point, and half a second away from Perez’ pace, but ahead of Red Bull’s Alex Albon by just over a tenth.

Carlos Sainz took up his familiar position by finishing best of the rest in P7 for McLaren, with Pierre Gasly in P8 for Alpha Tauri.

Daniel Ricciardo finished practice in P9 for Renault, with Sebastian Vettel P10 for Ferrari. The Ferraris spent their their session comparing back to back updates on their car, with Vettel and Leclerc both getting the chance to compare new parts. With Vettel in tenth, Charles Leclerc was P12, but both within the same tenth and a second from the front. They were split by Alpha Tauri’s Daniil Kvyat.

Esteban Ocon was P13 for Renault, with last weekend’s podium finisher Lando Norris in P14. Kimi Raikkonen took P15 for Alfa Romeo, with Romain Grosjean in P16 for Haas.

Williams reserve driver Jack Aitken enjoyed a solid session on his first try in an F1 car during a Grand Prix weekend, and he finished P17 and 1.9 seconds down on the front. Robert Kubica, reserve for Alfa, also had the chance to drive as he took over Antonio Giovinazzi’s car and he finished P18.

Nicholas Latifi was P19 for Williams but was knocked out of the session early with a gearbox issue. This stoppage briefly brought out the red flags. Kevin Magnussen was bottom of the timesheets, due to the Haas team needing to change the Energy Store on his car. He didn’t get to put in a time.