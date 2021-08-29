Belgium Grand Prix – Red Bull driver Sergio Perez will take no part in the Grand Prix following a crash on on the way to the grid.

The Mexican driver was on his out-lap ready to line up on the grid when he ran over the wet kerbs at Les Combes and lost grip. He then locked up and went straight into the barriers.

The car’s front nose and front right wheel sustained damage with Red Bull’s Jonathan Wheatley confirming to the FIA over the radio that Perez, who was unhurt from the incident, will no longer take part in the Grand Prix due to the damage he sustained from the impact.

Perez was due to start in seventh place on the back of his new contract with Red Bull. The Mexican will now have to watch from the garage with his teammate Max Verstappen starting on pole position.