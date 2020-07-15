According to Mexican media, Sergio Perez’s manager is negotiating with other teams in light of rumours of Sebastian Vettel arriving at the team.

Rumours of Sebastian Vettel being poised to switch to the Racing Point team in 2021 when they rebrand as the Aston Martin works team have kicked up a gear, with the supposed date of announcement set for August 2nd during the British Grand Prix weekend.

This will be just two days after the reported exit clause date that is being utilised by Sergio Perez to allow him to leave the team after being made aware of the negotiations between Lawrence Stroll and Sebastian Vettel.

While Perez is arguably the stronger driver on Racing Point’s roster, as well as having strong Mexican backing in the form of Claro and Telcel, teammate Lance Stroll is the son of team owner Lawrence – meaning it’s unlikely that Stroll will kick his son out of his seat.

According to ESPN Mexico, Perez’s manager Julian Jakobi (former manager of Ayrton Senna and Juan Pablo Montoya, amongst others) has begun talks with other F1 teams in order to find refuge for Perez. These include Alfa Romeo and Haas, both of whom have unconfirmed line-ups for 2021. Both of Haas’ driver’s contracts come to an end at the end of 2020, with both Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen fighting to keep their seats while, at Alfa, Kimi Raikkonen is possibly going to retire.

It’s entirely possible that Perez may not be able to find a seat for 2021, which would leave him on the sidelines as a result of the shock arrival of Sebastian Vettel on the driver market.

FormulaSpy has reached out to Perez’ management for comment on the latest developments.