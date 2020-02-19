Alex Peroni will return from injuries he suffered over last season’s Italian Grand Prix Formula 3 weekend, and drive for Campos Racing.

Campos Racing have confirmed that their 2019 driver Alex Peroni will return to drive for the team in 2020, as he comes back from injury.

Peroni suffered a back injury during last year’s Italian Grand Prix weekend, while racing for Campos in Formula 3. The Australian driver mounted a kerb on the exit of the Parabolica and his car was thrown into the air and flew to land on the tyre barriers lining the track.

He was quickly diagnosed with fractures in his back and was put in a back brace for several months to help with his recovery.

Now that he’s been judged fit and well again, Peroni is raring to go again as he returns for a second year in Formula 3 with the Spanish team: “I’m really excited to announce I will be joining Campos Racing for the 2020 FIA Formula 3 Championship season.”

“I’m looking forward to starting the new season. It was a very tricky one last year.” Peroni continued.

“We showed good potential in places but something always happened to prevent us from achieving top results. But we learned a lot and that’s the main thing as that knowledge can be carried over to the new season.

“The FIA Formula 3 Championship is unfinished business. Now we’ll have another shot!”

Peroni will be paired up with Alessio Deledda, who made his debut in car racing in the Italian F4 championship in 2018. He has since raced in Formula Renault Eurocup and Asian F3.

“I’m really happy to join Campos Racing one more year,” Deledda said. “The team always gave their best and I’m so grateful to them for the improvements and the experience I gained.

“This year I’m ready to improve my results in the races, I’m looking forward to driving again in the FIA F3.”