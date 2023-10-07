Qatar Grand Prix – Oscar Piastri won the Safety Car-filled Sprint while P2 saw Max Verstappen seal his third consecutive championship title.

After locking out the front row a few hours ago, Oscar Piastri will get to start his first Formula 1 event from P1 and will have to deal with Lando Norris and Max Verstappen who will both be trying to take that position out of his hands when the lights go out. The 2023 Championship can be won today, Verstappen needing to score three points in order to be crowned a triple World Champion.

Sprint Results – 2023 Qatar Grand Prix

There was a pretty even spread of medium and soft compound tyre chosen for the Sprint, twelve cars including the top three decided on the mediums while George Russell P4, Carlos Sainz P5, Charles Leclerc P6, Fernando Alonso P9, Esteban Ocon P10, Pierre Gasly P11, Lance Stroll P16, and Logan Sargeant P20 went for the softs.

As the Sprint started it was a good start for Piastri, the Australian managing to hold station at the front of the pack while Norris and Verstappen got swarmed by Russell and the Ferraris dropping them to P6 and P5 respectively. The race was neutralised before the end of the opening lap as the Safety Car was called out to cover the extraction of Liam Lawson’s AlphaTauri from the gravel at T2.

The race got back underway at the start of lap 3 with Piastri holding off Russell at the restart and for the first few corners but the soft tyres fired up quicker than the mediums and the Mercedes took over the lead. There was a lot of fighting between Norris and Alonso for P6 at the restart, the McLaren successfully defending and the Aston Martin racer ended up losing his P7 to Ocon.

The race wasn’t back on for long though as Logan Sargeant’s Williams got beached between T9 and T10 so the Safety Car was back out before the end of lap 3. While medium tyre runners were being reassured that the race will come to them, some soft-shod drivers were reporting graining.

The race resumed on lap 7, Russell aced the restart to pull over a second and a half of a gap while Piastri had to fend off Sainz’ assault on P2. Behind them Verstappen was starting to move back towards the front, easily dispatching Leclerc at the first corner on lap 9.

The following lap Verstappen was into P3 as the soft tyre runners were starting to struggle. Piastri had caught up behind Russell and at the start of lap 11 the McLaren driver was back into the lead while his teammate also made a pass on Leclerc for P5.

There was a collision between Ocon, Nico Hulkenberg and Sergio Perez. The Alpine and Haas were fighting over P8 and as Perez tried to overtake the two of them they ended up three-wide on the track and Hulkenberg got squeezed between the two other cars. While the Haas car did manage to drive through the gravel and make it back to the pits to retire, the others were beached. That brought out the third Safety Car of the race on lap 11.

Some of those outside the points pitted to take softs for the final few laps, Russell wanted to pit knowing that he’d be a sitting duck for the medium runners but Mercedes told him to stay out as the wouldn’t have any chance of points if they pitted.

The 19 lap Sprint was back underway on lap 15 and on the next lap Verstappen got past Russel for P2 and set his sights on Piastri who was just over two seconds up the track. Norris was also making moves on the soft runners, the McLaren driver had fallen back to P6 on the restart but he got past Leclerc and then Sainz in the first few corners of lap 17.

Verstappen’s pace wasn’t enough to close the gap and Piastri took the chequered flag first for the first time in his F1 career to win the Sprint by over a second and a half. Second place was more than enough for Verstappen though and he was confirmed as a three-time champion, while Norris came home in P3.

Russell held on in P4 but the medium tyres Lewis Hamilton had helped him to get through both of the Ferrari in the final few laps to end P5 from his P12 start. Sainz was P6 ahead of Leclerc while the final point of the Sprint went to Alex Albon who passed the soft-shod Alonso on the final lap.