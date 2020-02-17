Haas Williams Renault filming day shakedown
George Russell (GBR) Williams Racing. Williams Racing FW43 Film day, Monday 17th February 2020. Barcelona, Spain.

Pictures: Haas, Williams and Renault hit the track

Photo of Thomas Maher Thomas Maher Follow on Twitter 30 mins ago
The new Haas, Williams and Renault cars are on track at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona throughout Monday for team filming days.

The new Haas, Williams and Renault Formula 1 cars are on track at the Spanish circuit throughout Monday, as the teams carry out filming days as shakedown runs for the new machines.

Renault’s R.S.20, which hasn’t been seen in either physical or rendered form throughout this launch season, has been assembled and is on track for its shakedown in the hands of new race driver Esteban Ocon.

Renault

Williams, who revealed their car through studio renders on Monday morning, have taken their FW43 to Catalunya immediately, with George Russell putting the car through its paces. In a social media video, Russell joked by saying he got the honour of first driver in the car by ‘being the best looking driver in the team’.

Haas have also brought their new V.F.20 to Barcelona for filming. The car was revealed almost two weeks ago through studio renders, but this is the first physical appearance of the car. Romain Grosjean is at the wheel for filming.

Photo of Thomas Maher

Thomas Maher

Co-owner, Chief Editor and a journalist for FormulaSpy.com - Ireland's only accredited F1 & Formula E website. Enjoy my work - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/MidcHN8

