Tuscan Grand Prix – Pierre Gasly came back down to earth with a bump in qualifying, as he was knocked out in Q1 in his Alpha Tauri.

Having won last week’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza, Alpha Tauri’s Pierre Gasly was one of the five drivers knocked out in the first part of qualifying at Mugello.

Gasly could only manage P16 after setting a 1:17.125, and said he was left frustrated after failing to put everything together for the session.

“Today was frustrating as everything was going so well all weekend.” Gasly said. “The car was good in free practice, and in Quali we pushed the engine a bit more and in my two laps before the finish line, I ran out of energy which cost us more than a tenth.”

“Looking at the gap, we were only missing half a tenth to Q2. It’s clearly not good on such a track to qualify so far behind and it’s a shame because everything before that went great. We just didn’t manage to put things together in Quali and we made small mistakes in the worst possible moment. We need to find a way to recover as we know we are faster than this, so we’ll try to make our way back into the points tomorrow.”

Teammate Daniil Kvyat made it into Q2 and progressed to P12 with an eventual best of 1:16.854. The Russian driver said he could feel the progress that has been made on his side of the garage since the start of the weekend having outqualified Gasly.

“I had a solid day today as I felt more comfortable with the car in qualifying than in other sessions.” Kvyat said.

“My engineers did a good job trying to make the car suit my driving better because yesterday I wasn’t very happy, but today we definitely made a step forward.”

Explaining his Q2 off at Turn 7, Kvyat said: “However, we were missing a couple of tenths, so in the last run since there wasn’t much to lose, I tried to take Turn 7 flat; you try to find time anywhere you can. My balls are too big for the car!”

“We start from P12 tomorrow and you can fight from there, the race is new for everyone, so it will be important to capitalise on anything that might happen.”