Belgian Grand Prix – Alpha Tauri’s Pierre Gasly says a small error at the final chicane cost him a Q3 appearance, after only barely missing out.

Both Alpha Tauri drivers barely missed out on making it into Q3, just a mere few hundredths of a second away from progressing.

Pierre Gasly will line up in P12, missing out on progression into the final part of qualifying by just 0.023 seconds, and says he made an error that cost him the chance to get into Q3.

“I would have liked to make it to Q3 as there were only four one-hundredths of a second to Norris in P10.” explained Gasly. “I didn’t nail the last chicane and had a poor exit, I tried to give it a bit more and lost traction which cost me a tenth. Still, we have a free tyre choice and we will fight from there.”

“I would like it to rain tomorrow – I come from Normandy so we have rain pretty much every single day!” Gasly continued. “We have a decent starting position in P12 and anything is possible from there, it’s super tight in the midfield as always, so I’ll push as hard as I can and hopefully we can get a few points. Actually, it’s ideal to start P11 and P12 because of the free tyre choice, but I wanted to be P11! However, Dany did a very good lap and I just had to do better today – I can only blame myself.”

Kvyat lines up just in front of Gasly, missing out on progressing by just 0.008 seconds, and the Russian driver said the team’s strong pace means they are contenders for good points in Sunday’s race.

“I had strong laps all through Qualifying and I’ve been feeling better and better with the car since yesterday” said Kvyat. “We made steps in the right direction with my engineering crew, so I’m happy with the progress we’ve made, especially from Friday to Saturday. I think we have a good chance to have a strong race tomorrow, so we’ll do our best to make it happen. It will be a long one and, as it often happens in Spa, the weather can play a part. If it rains it could definitely spice up the race, so we need to stay on top of our game in these conditions, as many things can happen and we need to be there to take advantage.”